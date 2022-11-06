Nick Carter says he is heartbroken over his brother Aaron’s death.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, broke his silence on Sunday (06.11.22), a day after his pop star sibling – who he nicknamed Chizz – was found dead in his bathtub aged 34 at his home in Lancaster, California, after 10 years of battling addiction issues.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwback and childhood images of him and Aaron: “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.

“But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.

“Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.

“God, please take care of my baby brother.”

Along with Nick, Aaron is survived by six other brothers and sisters, as well as Melanie Martin, 30, his fiancée and mum of his 11-month-old boy Prince.

He lost custody of his son and was checked into rehab in an effort to bring his son back home.

Aaron said a few months ago on social media he had not relapsed but was checking in for treatment to cope with his “triggers”.

He said: “I haven’t had any relapses or anything like that, it’s just triggers are big right now for me (and) I want my son back.”

It was said on Wednesday by TMZ Aaron had been pulled over on Tuesday (01.11.22) while driving an RV on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police had reportedly earlier shown up at his house for a “welfare check” after “fans got worried he might have been doing drugs on Instagram Live”, but it is understood they found no drugs or signs of illegal activity.