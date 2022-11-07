Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel says she loved her late brother “beyond measure”.

She paid tribute to the pop singer, found dead aged 34 on Saturday (05.11.22) at his home in California, after her Backstreet Boys brother Nick also broke his silence on the death.

Angel, 34, said online: “To my twin... I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly.

“My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

Angel, who signed off with a broken heart emoji, added to her message a series of family photos showing the pair as babies and toddlers.

Aaron’s on-off bartender fiancée Melanie Martin, 30, says she is struggling to process his death.

She said in a statement to TMZ after the dad of her 11-month-old son Prince was found lifeless at home: “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father.

“Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Melanie was pictured outside Aaron’s home where his body was discovered, and was seen weeping as she was comforted by friends.

She also documented her drive to the house minutes after news of his death emerged, posting a two-second TikTok clip showing her hysterically sobbing in her car