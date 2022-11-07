Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to his late brother Aaron.

The 42-year-old performed with the Backstreet Boys at London’s O2 arena after posting on Instagram his heart was broken over the death of his pop singer sibling, who was found unresponsive in his bathtub on Saturday (05.11.22) aged 34 at his home in California after years battling substance addictions.

Despite going ahead with the Backstreet Boys show, Nick soon showed the emotion was too much for him as he was unable to sing his verse on the group’s track ‘Show me the Meaning of Being Lonely’.

His bandmates were seen giving him hugs and support while Nick was seen with tears in his eyes, and cried at the end of group’s song ‘Incomplete’.

According to The Sun, Nick’s bandmate Kevin Richardson, 51, told the crowd: “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recongise him. He’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all your love and support.”

The gig on Sunday (06.11.22) came after Nick broke his silence about the death of Aaron – who he nicknamed Chizz.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwback and childhood images of him with Aaron: “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.

“But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.

“Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.

“God, please take care of my baby brother.”

Along with Nick, Aaron is survived by six other brothers and sisters, as well as Melanie Martin – his fiancée and mum of his 11-month-old boy Prince.

He lost custody of his son and was checked into rehab in an effort to bring his son back home.