Daniel Radcliffe says emerging naked from a giant egg covered in goo for his new film ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ is the “second weirdest thing” he has done on film.

The 5ft 5in ‘Harry Potter’ actor, 33, added he didn’t think he was “physically” right to play spoof 6ft singer Weird Al, 63, until he realised the film wasn’t aiming for accuracy and was as zany as the funnyman’s lyrics.

Daniel told NME about shooting a scene in which he emerges from an egg during a drug trip: “I think that scene, coming out of a giant egg while naked, covered in goo, playing the electric guitar, is the second weirdest thing I’ve ever done.

“I think it’s still second to Paul Dano riding me like a jet ski in ‘Swiss Army Man’, but it’s those two then clear daylight before anything else.”

He added about his initial reluctance to take the part: “When I was approached, I thought, ‘That’s really cool, but I feel like there are people closer to Al, physically’.

“I didn’t get at all what the premise of the film was. Then I started reading the script and realised, oh, naturalism and accuracy is not part of their game.”

Daniel said the fact his girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, and her family are Weird Al fans helped persuade him to take the role.

He added: “My girlfriend Erin, she’s been to three concerts and her dad and brother have been to even more.

“That was when my induction into the fold really began… every road trip or Christmas, there will be an Al soundtrack. There’s a lot of Al in our lives.

“I was like (to Erin), ‘Absolutely do not tell your family’, but when we did, the reaction was great.

“If it hadn’t been good I could never listen to Al again but I also might well be single and would certainly never be allowed to see the in-laws again.”