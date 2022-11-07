Netflix and Tender Claws are releasing a 'Stranger Things' VR game in winter 2023.

The huge news was announced on Stranger Things Day (06.11.22).

The title will be playable on all major VR platforms and will give fans the chance to play Season 4 villain Vecna.

A description reads: "Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR.

"Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins. Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror/action game developed by Tender Claws and coming to major VR platforms in winter 2023."

The hit sci-fi series has already inspired the games 'Stranger Things: The VR Experience' and 'Stranger Things 3: The Game'.