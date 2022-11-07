Michelle Williams won't burden her children with expectations.

The 'Fabelmans' actress - who recently welcomed her third child into the world - has pledged to allow her kids to "be themselves" and will support them in their hopes and ambitions.

Asked what she thinks is the best way to guide a child, Michelle - who also has Matilda, 16, with the late Heath Ledger and two-year-old son Hart with husband Thomas Kail - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think recognising the individual and seeing them for who they are. That is separate from who you are or who you want them to be.

"Really, allow them to be themselves and to to help grow -- whatever that is, in whatever direction they want to go.

The 42-year-old star is "so excited" about the festive season and has been buying Christmas decor to help get in the mood.

She said: "I really am [excited], I'm already singing Christmas songs. I just bought an advent calendar, I'm so excited.

"It's from Etsy, it's handmade, it's super beautiful... it is like little ornaments that you're gonna put on the tree. It's so cute!"

In May, Michelle explained that being pregnant was "totally joyous" and the "good fortune" of motherhood was not lost on her.

She said: "[Being pregnant] is totally joyous! As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

The former 'Dawson's Creek' star also explained that when she gave birth to Hart in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the arrival served as a reminder that "life goes on" even though she never expected to welcome a baby into a pandemic.

She said: "It was a reminder that life goes on, The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."