Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer says the studio has been "fielding proposals" for an AAA 'John Wick' game.

The boss insisted he doesn't want to "say anything more" at this time, but a game based on the popular hitman series is something it's very interested in.

Speaking at a recent earnings call, he said: “I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of 'John Wick'.

“We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time.”

The neo-noir action strategy video game based on franchise called 'John Wick Hex' was released in 2019.

