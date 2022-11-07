Gigi Hadid is quitting Twitter because it has become a "cesspool of hate and bigotry".

The 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram she has deactivated her account in the wake of Elon Musk buying the platform and making almost half of staff redundant, including the human rights team.

She wrote: "I deactivated my Twitter account today.

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of.(sic)"

Gigi apologised to fans for losing that connection with them but she no longer feels the site is "safe".

She added: "Only sorry to the fans who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter,

“I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone “nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.(sic)"

Gigi's post was accompanied by a tweet from Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh about "the entire Human Rights" team being cut by the company.

Singer Toni Braxton recently announced she was also quitting Twitter following Musk's takeover.

She wrote last month: “I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC."

Since the world's richest man acquired Twitter last month, stars including Shonda Rhimes, Tea Leoni and Sara Bareilles have also quit the platform in protest.

'Grey's Anatomy' creator Shonda previously tweeted: "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."

And 'Waitress' star Sara urged fans to follow her on other platforms.

She posted: "Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one's just not for me."

'Madam Secretary' actress Tea felt Twitter had now "revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction."

She added: "Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you."