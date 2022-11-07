DRX defeated T1 3-2 in the 'League of Legends' World Championship 2022.

It could have been anyone's game in the major esports tournament in San Francisco, but DRX came through to win the top prize of $489,500, with their fellow South Koreans taking $333,750.

At one point it looked like T1 was closing in with a 2-1 lead, but DRX tied with 29 minutes on blue and scored red in 42 minutes, with the fifth match becoming the deciding round.

T1’s Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok was named MVP.

A whopping 5.1 million concurrent viewers watched the championship across streaming platforms.