Kerry Katona has taken her teenage daughter to Turkey for dental treatment.

The former Atomic Kitten singer flew out to the country to support her sister Lynsey while she has a "smile makeover" and at the same time, she's planning to also get her own gnashers "fixed" and 19-year-old Lilly - who she has with ex-husband Brian McFadden - will undergo whitening and straightening work.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I’m currently writing my column from Turkey, as we flew out here last week. I’m with Ryan, Lilly, my sister Lynsey and my brother-in-law Dave. We came over because Lynsey is having a smile makeover by New Look Smile.

"While we’re here, I’m also going to have a couple of my back teeth fixed and Lilly is going to get teeth whitening and Invisalign treatment.

"Lilly already has a lovely smile but as she used to have a dummy as a baby, she wants her front teeth straightened out. We’re staying in a beautiful hotel called the Adalya Elite Lara and having a great time. We’ve just been chilling and enjoying the sunny weather."

The 42-year-old star - who also has 21-year-old Molly with Brian, Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft, and eight-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay - recently dyed her hair red but she's not "feeling" her new hue so she's planning to go back to blonde as soon as she can.

She admitted: "If I’m being honest, I’m not really feeling my new red hair. Don’t get me wrong, the ladies at the salon have done an incredible job, but I just don’t think I suit the colour.

"I thought it would be a good shade for the winter months and I’ve never been red before. I now know it’s not for me!

"It’s only been a few days but I’m missing my blonde hair. I’ll leave it for a little while longer and then go back to blonde."