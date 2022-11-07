Kerry Katona heads to Turkey for family dental treatment

Kerry Katona has taken her teenage daughter to Turkey for dental treatment.

The former Atomic Kitten singer flew out to the country to support her sister Lynsey while she has a "smile makeover" and at the same time, she's planning to also get her own gnashers "fixed" and 19-year-old Lilly - who she has with ex-husband Brian McFadden - will undergo whitening and straightening work.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I’m currently writing my column from Turkey, as we flew out here last week. I’m with Ryan, Lilly, my sister Lynsey and my brother-in-law Dave. We came over because Lynsey is having a smile makeover by New Look Smile.

"While we’re here, I’m also going to have a couple of my back teeth fixed and Lilly is going to get teeth whitening and Invisalign treatment.

"Lilly already has a lovely smile but as she used to have a dummy as a baby, she wants her front teeth straightened out. We’re staying in a beautiful hotel called the Adalya Elite Lara and having a great time. We’ve just been chilling and enjoying the sunny weather."

The 42-year-old star - who also has 21-year-old Molly with Brian, Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft, and eight-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay - recently dyed her hair red but she's not "feeling" her new hue so she's planning to go back to blonde as soon as she can.

She admitted: "If I’m being honest, I’m not really feeling my new red hair. Don’t get me wrong, the ladies at the salon have done an incredible job, but I just don’t think I suit the colour.

"I thought it would be a good shade for the winter months and I’ve never been red before. I now know it’s not for me!

"It’s only been a few days but I’m missing my blonde hair. I’ll leave it for a little while longer and then go back to blonde."

