Wells Adams says “everyone was crying” at his wedding to Sarah Hyland.

‘The Bachelorette’ contestant, 38, told PEOPLE he feels he got hitched to his “perfect person” after tying the knot with ‘Modern Family’ actress Sarah, 31, on August 20 at Sunstone Winery, near Santa Barbara, California.

He added about weeping as he watched her walk down the aisle: “There’s a picture on my Instagram with me crying and then Jesse Tyler Ferguson was officiating us, and he was crying.

“And my best man who’s my brother was next to me. He was crying, so everyone was crying.

“She looked beautiful. What was going through my mind was, ‘This can’t be real, this can’t be real life.’

“And just how blessed and lucky I am to get to marry my perfect person.”

Wells added his favourite moment of the ceremony was being able to “kiss her the second time”, adding: “We walked halfway down the aisle and kissed again, and we did a church kiss the first time.

“And the second time was a real passionate one. And everyone’s cheering. So I think that was it.”

The reality TV star added he “was pretty involved, as much as a guy I guess can be involved” in planning the event.

He went on: “I was highly involved in the band and the food and the booze, which is important. I had zero hand in the flowers, which Sarah did all by herself. And if you go look at the floral arrangements, should be blown away. And everyone was like I'm not sure if this colour palette will work. And then it turned out to be amazing.”

Wells and Sarah started dating in 2017 before getting engaged two years later, finally marrying in the summer after the pandemic delayed the ceremony.