The UK's largest open-air ice rink will open in London later this month.

Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland is set to open its doors for its 15th anniversary on 18 November and visitors to the seasonal attraction - which is open daily from 10am to 10pm until 2 January - will be able to strap on their skates and go for a spin on the rink, which is set around the Victorian bandstand and sponsored by Lidl.

Thrillseekers visiting Winter Wonderland will be delighted to see the return of the 45m Real Ice Slide in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays in the Santaland area. It's set to be bigger and better than ever this year as there will be six lanes of racing fun available.

The Magical Ice Kingdom is showing off a new look for 2022, with a highlight this year sure to be the life-sized unicorn. The unique exhibition is made from over 500 tonnes of ice and snow and also boasts enchanted secret passageways, a snow-tunnelled ice slide, Ice Palace, and more.

Those who want to be more hands-on can book a place in one of the Ice Sculpting Workshops, which are overseen by the experts responsible for bringing the Magical Ice Kingdom to life.

And festive fun-seekers wanting to relax can take in the alpine experience of Bar Ice, where even the tables, chairs and glasses are made of ice. If that all sounds too chilly, don't worry - because ticketholders will be able to don a thermal cloak while sipping on their complimentary Mixtons Cocktail.

Tickets to all attractions are available to purchase now from https://hydeparkwinterwonderland.com/things-to-do/

All visitors to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland must have a timed entry ticket, but can stay as long as they like once inside.

Off-peak visits are free, and standard and peak entry tickets cost £5 and £7.50 respectively. But if guests spend £25 online ahead of their visit, the entry fee will be waived.