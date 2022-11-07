Sylvester Stallone feels "very immature".

The 76-year-old actor has revealed that he's tried to "embrace [his] inner kid" over recent years - even though he continues to struggle with various injuries.

Asked if he feels his age, Sylvester replied: "I feel very immature.

"I’ve always been averse to the quote 'act your age.' Or 'age gracefully.' How do you age gracefully? There’s nothing graceful about you. The older I get the more I try to embrace my inner kid.

"The only way I really feel my age is because I’ve had so many injuries. I’ve had five back operations, three neck fusions, both shoulders done, knees, ankles, fist - you name it. It’s been more than 25 times that I’ve been put out. So that I feel.

"But after I warm up, I feel really good. I don’t run out of gas."

Despite this, Sylvester believes he's changed "a tremendous amount" over the last decade.

The Hollywood star - who is, perhaps, best-known for playing soldier John Rambo and boxer Rocky Balboa - told The Hollywood Reporter: "In the beginning of my career, I was celebrating the fact that I had made it to the point of obnoxiousness. 'See, I told you!'

"That kind of thing. When I look back on my quotes, I think, 'God, a little humility would’ve been nice.' I was just with Ralph Lauren and we were talking about our success, which we call 'luck.' People ask, 'What’s the formula?' And he goes, 'There is none, is there?' I go, 'No, you just keep doing what you do naturally and sometimes you arrive at a place you never expected to be.'"