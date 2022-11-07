Whoopi Goldberg quits Twitter

Published
2022/11/07 23:00 (GMT)
Updated
2022/11/07 23:44 (GMT)

Whoopi Goldberg has quit Twitter.

The 66-year-old actress has announced that she's walking away from the micro-blogging platform after it was recently acquired by Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Speaking on 'The View', Whoopi explained: "So it has been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and the place, it’s a mess.

"He also suspended Kathy Griffin for impersonating him on a parody account, which has started a FreeKathy hashtag to trend. I’m ... I’m getting off. I’m getting off today because I just feel like, you know, it’s so messy."

Whoopi also voiced her disapproval of "certain attitudes" being allowed to return to the platform.

Despite this, the Oscar-winning star suggested that she could still return to Twitter one day.

She said: "I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter."

Kanye West's Twitter account was recently restored on the platform, after he was previously banned for posting an anti-Semitic message online.

However, Elon - who bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal - insisted that Kanye's return was actually approved before he acquired the company.

Elon initially explained: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. (sic)"

In response, an account called Republicans against Trumpism asked the new Twitter boss: "So why did you restore already Kanye West's account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism (sic)"

The billionaire businessman then explained: "Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me. (sic)"

whoopigoldberg elonmusk kanyewest

