Tan France thinks the new season of 'Queer Eye' was the "hardest" one to film.

The 39-year-old designer has starred on the hit reality series since 2018 - but he found shooting in New Orleans to be a particularly challenging experience.

Tan said: "I've never said this in an interview, legitimately. But New Orleans was the hardest place we ever shot."

Tan appears alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk on the show. But he found himself feeling much more emotional than ever during the new series.

He told E! News: "I cried more this season than I've ever cried on 'Queer Eye' ever. I've only ever cried twice on 'Queer Eye' in the full seven seasons - the six seasons, and then the mini season in Japan. But I cried most episodes with this."

Tan explained that his emotion was triggered by the lingering impact of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the city in 2005.

Tan - who was born and raised in the UK - said: "I didn't live in America when Katrina happened.

"Seeing the devastation, seeing what it did to families, seeing how much poverty it created, that's what got me. Some of our heroes have just never been able to recover. And so that's why the transformations were so special, because it's as if many of them have stood still in time."

Tan also revealed that he and his co-stars have been forced to become more creative over the years.

He explained: "We were all talking about it - how hard that was the first couple of episodes - and then we realised it's actually pushing us to work harder and try something new that's gonna shock 'em, or say something that they wouldn't expect to say, or share some information about something we've never shared before."