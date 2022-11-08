Ozzy Osbourne doesn't want to leave America.

The 73-year-old music star and his wife Sharon have lived in the US for more than 25 years, and Ozzy is now reluctant to return home to the UK.

Ozzy - who was born in Birmingham, England - said: "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I'd stay in America. I'm American now."

The Osbournes took the decision to return home after Sharon came under fire for backing Piers Morgan during an episode of 'The Voice' in 2021.

Sharon, 70, defended Piers after he was outspoken in his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

Ozzy told Consequence: "When my wife got called a racist on ['The Talk'], she is absolutely not a racist.

"Her friend is Piers Morgan … She didn't say, 'I agree with him.' She just respected his ability to have freedom of speech. That's all that she said. And she got a lot of flak from that, so we actually had to have f****** armed guards and all that."

Meanwhile, Sharon previously claimed that America has become "a very weird place to live".

The TV star also insisted that her return to Britain has nothing to do with her husband's Parkinson's diagnosis.

Speaking about her decision to return home and whether it was connected to Ozzy's health issues, Sharon explained: "I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time. America has changed so drastically.

"It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Despite this, Ozzy admitted that his Parkinson's diagnosis has changed his outlook on life.

He explained: "You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]. You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it."