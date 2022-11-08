Rihanna's baby boy has inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl.

The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she admits that motherhood has changed her outlook on life, even prompting her to accept the invitation to perform the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.

She shared: "I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

Rihanna has been relishing the challenge of motherhood over recent months.

The 'Work' hitmaker told 'Extra': "It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I’ve ever known.

"I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."

Rihanna subsequently explained that motherhood has also made her more patient.

Reflecting on the challenge of motherhood, she said: "I’m patient now … I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general.

"Your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up, if that makes any sense."

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been working on her Savage x Fenty show over recent months.

And the chart-topping star - who founded the lingerie brand in 2018 - is determined to make Savage x Fenty as inclusive as possible.

Rihanna explained: "That’s important because I want to feel sexy and I want to feel represented. I want to feel included.

"I want to feel like I don’t want to feel intimidated by what’s on the rack or what’s the score … I want to know that there’s something for me, something for my body."