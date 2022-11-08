Melanie Martin "tried everything" to help Aaron Carter before his tragic death.

The pop star was found dead over the weekend aged just 34, and his fiancee - with whom he had 11-month-old son Prince - has described his passing on Saturday (05.11.22) as the "worst day" of her life.

She said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine: "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him.

"He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

The 30-year-old bartender is now focused on raising their child on her own, and she admitted she is trying to be "strong" for Prince.

She added: "I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

Melanie was spotted outside Aaron’s home being comforted as she wept by her friends and also shared a two second TikTok of her sobbing in her car.

Aaron previously gushed about how he found fatherhood “an epiphany” and chance to begin again.

He said: “I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany.

"Every minute now has become so precious and every bit of time that slips by now … I’ve [really] switched my gears of thinking.

"I’ve given a lot of people second and third chances, as you can see with us and the stuff that we’ve gone through.”

He admitted in September that he had enrolled in an outpatient rehab program in a bid to regain custody of the youngster.