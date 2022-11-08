Nicolas Cage is set to star in new horror 'Longlegs'.

The 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' actor will also serve as executive producer for the upcoming thriller under his production company Saturn Films.

Little is known about the project with plot details being kept under wraps, although Deadline reports the movie will be "in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers".

The script has been penned by 'Gretel and Hansel' writer Osgood Perkins, who will also direct the film.

Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group will produce and fully finance the project, with filming set to get underway in 2023.

Meanwhile, executive producers will also include Jason Cloth ('Joker') and Automatik's Fred Berger ('La La Land').

Last month, it was revealed Cage, 58, has been cast in survival-action thriller 'Sand and Stones', which is being helmed by Ben Brewer based on Michael Nilon's script, with filming getting underway this month in Dublin.

The movie takes place in a world where society has collapsed and the world's population has plummeted. Cage stars as a man who has been able to survive on a remote farmhouse with his teenage sons.

However, after the sun sets every night, "ferocious creatures" begin to hunt and kill any living being that crosses their path. The family find themselves battling for survival after one of the sons mistakenly opens them up for attack.

Brewer and Cage previously worked together on the 2016 film 'The Trust' and the filmmaker also served as the lead visual effects artist on the critically acclaimed movie as 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Producer Arianne Fraser said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Nicolas, a superb actor whose worldwide influence and legendary charm is second to none.'Sand and Stones' is an exciting action film, with a high-energy storyline brilliantly written by Mike. The film is packed with global appeal."