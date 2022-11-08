Robbie Williams has been forced to cut parts of his biopic due to legal threats.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker is playing himself in 'Better Man' - which is being helmed by filmmaker Michael Gracey - and he admitted he's finding the process a challenge.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Robbie told fans during a show at London's Royal Albert Hall: "It is a b**** to put a film together.

"You tell all of these stories and then legally you have to pass them to see if lots of people will sue you.

"So I sent the script off to lots of people to see if they would sue me - and it turns out they world."

The 48-year-old pop star joked that the edits made the script mean he's the only real villain in the movie.

He laughed: "At the start of this movie there were at least five villains. There were at least five a******* in the script.

"And now because of legal reasons there is only one a***** in the movie and you are looking at him."

Robbie also told fans how he thought when he first met director Michael, he thought the 'Greatest Showman' filmmaker was going to offer him the lead role in the hit musical, which instead went to Hugh Jackman.

He said: "He once came to my house and said, 'I want to pitch you something'.

"He said, 'Look, I have got this film and it is about an entertainer. It's about P.T. Barnum, the greatest entertainer of all time'.

"He showed me the script for the movie and he talked all the way through it. I thought, 'I know what is coming', and he played me the songs. They are amazing, right?"

However, it wasn't to be as Michael instead wanted Robbie to help him land Hugh for the role.

He added: "At the end of it he said, 'I need you to do me a favour? Will you phone Hugh Jackman and ask him to do it please?' That's a true f****** story. Just think what could have been."