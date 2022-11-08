Millie Bobby Brown would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic one day.

The 'Stranger Things' actress has admitted the 'Womanizer' hitmaker's story "resonates" with her, and she'd love to take on the challenge of portraying an actual person rather than a fictional character.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I wanna play a real person... I think her story, first of all, resonates with me."

The 18-year-old noted how she and Britney have both experienced "growing up in public", and she has recognised bits of herself in the pop star's old interviews.

Referencing Drew's own rise as a child actress, Millie added: "I mean, same thing with you.

"I see the scramble for words, and I don't know her, but, when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way. And hers only."

Millie previously praised 'Strangers Things' creators the Duffer Brothers for showing her character, Eleven, having a hard time at school in the latest season because it's an accurate representation of what teenage years can be like for many people.

She explained: “I think what’s really nice is that the Duffer Brothers were shining a light on what kids go through during high school.

“It’s not an easy time, especially for young girls out there, struggling with their identity and who they are with the influences of everyone around them, their environments, the people, their families, and friends, trying to fit in.

“So it’s been a really nice time portraying that storyline for me, because I think it’s influential. And it definitely helps me get through that time as well.”

Meanwhile, she could be in line for a huge collaboration with Mariah Carey after the pop megastar teased the possibility of a musical project.

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' singer said: "Maybe it's not just musical. I don't know. I can't say what it is. It's fun things."