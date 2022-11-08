Rihanna hasn't decided whether or not she'll have any special guests for her Super Bowl performance.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker is set to take to the stage for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in February 2023, and she's still figuring out the logistics for the gig.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "Twelve minutes? You could actually do that by yourself, but it's one of those things where you can decorate it however you want.

"So whether I choose to do it for myself or whether I choose to bring some of my peers on, it's… I don't know what I'm gonna do yet.

"It's gonna be great either way."

If RiRi, 34, does go solo, she'll be the first female artist to do so since Lady Gaga's performance in 2017.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre brought along a whole host of special guests in an epic tribute to rap and hip hop.

He was joined by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar for the star studded show.

Rihanna - who gave birth to her first child with partner ASAP Rocky in May - recently admitted that motherhood played a big role inher accepting the invitation to perform at the huge sporting event.

She explained: "I feel like it was now or never, really.

"There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

Meanwhile, Rihanna has also been hard at work on her Savage x Fenty show over recent months.

And the chart-topping star - who founded the lingerie brand in 2018 - is determined to make Savage x Fenty as inclusive as possible.

She previously said: "That’s important because I want to feel sexy and I want to feel represented. I want to feel included.

"I want to feel like I don’t want to feel intimidated by what’s on the rack or what’s the score … I want to know that there’s something for me, something for my body."