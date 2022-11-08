Sony has claimed 'Final Fantasy 16' will be a “PS5 exclusive for six months.”

A recently released advert for Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controllers included a subtle disclaimer that the game will only be playable on the PlayStation 5 for six months before coming to the PC and Xbox consoles.

It was also teased that the latest game in the popular action role-playing franchise is “anticipated” to launch in summer 2023.

Back in April, director Naiko Yoshida said the game was "95 per cent done".

He said: “We’ve forbidden anyone to add new code in case new bugs appear."