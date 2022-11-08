Aaron Carter said months before his death he had finally got rehab “right”.

The ‘I Want Candy’ singer, found lifeless in a bathtub aged 34 on November 5 at his home in Lancaster, California, spoke of how he was looking forward to a sober future in an August 7 chat with KFC chicken heiress Kaila Methven, on the pilot episode of her ‘K’LA Afterdark’ talk show.

Asked about how his fight for sobriety was progressing after years of addictions, Aaron said: “I think I turned into the real, true authentic version of myself.

“I went into to rehab four times I finally got it right.”

In September, Aaron was back in rehab for the fifth time, but said it was to tackle his “triggers” and not because he had relapsed.

Kaila, 28, told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday (08.11.22) Aaron had been an “absolute joy to work with”.

She said: “He arrived on set with his fiancée Melanie Martin, and to be honest, he seemed perfectly sober.

“We were on a 12-hour shoot, Aaron was really super sweet with all the staff, he took pictures with everyone, and to be perfectly honest, he’s a really funny guy.

“Professionally, I have nothing negative to say at all. I know that he had suffered many problems in the past, but it was a completely different person that I interviewed, that’s why it’s so important for me to show the world, a different aspect of Aaron Carter, and that’s what my show is really about, is showing people what celebrities are really like, not what they are portrayed to be.”

Aaron’s body was found after his housekeeper hadn’t seen him all day on Friday (04.11.22), before she came across his body in the bath and called 911.

Neighbours said they heard her screaming “he’s dead, he’s dead” when she discovered his body.

It may be months before toxicology results on Aaron’s body are returned but it’s been reported there was no suicide note or signs of foul play.

A representative for the singer said: “Aaron worked very hard toward the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.

“Unfortunately without proper recovery facilities available in our country and open borders, this is why we have an epidemic.”

Aaron is survived by his fiancée, Melanie Martin, and their 11-month-old son Prince.

His seven siblings include Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, 42, who has said he is heartbroken by his troubled brother’s death.