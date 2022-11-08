Shipments of the iPhone 14 have been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown in China.

Apple users should expect to be disappointed in receiving the latest gadget after strict lockdown measures in China forced the delay.

The tech giant, which launched the latest iPhone model in September, was forced to shut down a factory in Zhengzhou following another outbreak of COVID-19.

The East Asian country continues to operate on a “Zero Covid” policy, which means going into lockdown to tackle even the slightest outbreak of the virus.

The Chinese district, home to the factory run by Foxconn, was locked down on November 2 for seven days. As a result the factory is now operating at a reduced capacity to help curb the spread of the disease,

Apple said in a statement that they are “prioritising” the health and safety of staff, despite the increased demand for its products.

The company said: "As we have done throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we are prioritising the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

"We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products."

Foxconn, which accounts for 70 per cent of iPhone shipments globally, has had to scale down its fourth-quarter outlook due to the country’s control measures. They are working with the government "to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible".