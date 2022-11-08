Cher is the new face of Balmain.

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker - who walked the French fashion house’s runway in September - is now the face of their new Blaze bag after connecting with the creative director Olivier Rousteing and his “exciting” collection, comparing to the experience to the 1939 Judy Garland movie, 'The Wizard of Oz'.

The 76-year-old entertainer told Vogue magazine: “I just connected with him. And that night when I saw the clothes I felt like, oh my God. I was really poor when I was young—going into a dime store was like heaven for me. Anyway, I thought the clothes were so exciting, and we had such a good time. Olivier was beautiful, and I loved what he was wearing—I wanted it for my son, because my son dresses like that. So many models in other shows were good models…but these models had life to them! They were walking with power, they were magnificent and the clothes—it felt like 'the Wizard of Oz to me.”

Cher - who made a video as part of the campaign - revealed the iconic costume designer and long-time collaborator Bob Mackie “never” dressed her in anything as constricting as the suit for the shoot.

She said: I felt like my skin was on top of that outfit, it was that tight! Bob never made me anything that tight. I did feel like I was a superhero when I walked out. You walk around a green screen. You’re in the suit and the screen is behind you, it’s some futuristic thing—but you’re really just in a chair, imagining you are a princess or a dominatrix or someplace between the two.”