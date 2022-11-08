Kate Moss appeared to slur her words while giving a speech at an awards ceremony.

The 48-year-old supermodel - who has been sober since 2018 - was presenting the Fashion Innovator gong to her friend Anthony Vaccarello at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards but seemed to stumble through her speech in which she paid tribute to the creative director of the luxury fashion brand.

After taking a long pause to read from her phone in a video shared by the Wall Street Journal on Instagram, she said: "Good evening, ladies and gentlemen... Antony and I have worked together for... years. Since he started (at Yves) Saint Lauren... I could recognise his instinct... for fashion and... I wanted to be a part of that.

"I wanted to be part of his Saint Laurent family and... I wanted to be his friend. Ladies and gentlemen, I am honoured to... present Anthony Vaccarello with the Innovator... of the Year... Award!"

It comes weeks after Kate explained she is the "happiest" she has ever been since taking care of herself and swapping nights out for early mornings spent exercising.

In an essay published in ES magazine, Kate wrote: "Really, when I started to take care of myself, things began to change. They say that self-care is part of self-love. That’s what we all need, that’s what I needed... my happy place was being on a dance floor, that was my absolute idea of happiness.

"I still love being on the dance floor, but now I want to wake up feeling fresh. I want to wake up and do Pilates or yoga... I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been."

But Kate is adamant she hasn't changed as a person and has only altered her lifestyle.

She went on: "The important thing about changing your lifestyle is that you don’t change yourself. I used to be a hedonist and that is still a part of my personality, that hasn’t gone... I definitely like to have fun. It’s good to be multi-faceted and we all have to recognise those different parts of our personality."