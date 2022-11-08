Riot Games censors League Of Legends' first gay black hero in anti-LGBTQ+ countries

Published
2022/11/08 14:00 (GMT)

‘League of Legends’ developer Riot Games has admitted censorship in anti-LGBTQ+ countries, following the release of its first gay black hero.

The game developer was celebrating the release by promoting its character K’Sante in trailers alongside the rapper Lil Nas X.

However, it has had to remove queer references in some markets around the globe where homosexuality is illegal and even punishable by death.

Speaking at the game’s world championship tournament Worlds 2022 event in San Francisco, the game's executive producer Jeremy Lee told Sky News that words like “lover” would be replaced with “partner” in countries less tolerant to the LGBTQ+ community.

Jeremy went on to say that he was “very proud” of the character because he wants "everyone who plays League Of Legends to find a champion that resonates with them".

He added: "Each region may publish certain aspects of the game a little bit differently to fit into the local culture."

© BANG Media International

lilnasx ksante jeremylee

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kate Moss appears to stumble over words in slurry speech
Kanye West sued for ‘sampling track without permission’
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex believes strong women are branded ‘difficult’ as codeword for ‘b****’
Paul Hogan so weak with illness he can no longer open jars

Recommended