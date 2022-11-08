Meghan, Duchess of Sussex believes strong women are branded “difficult” as it is a codeword for “b****”.

The former ‘Suits’ actress, 41, added on the latest episode of her ‘Archetypes’ podcast the “b-word” is used to “gaslight” females who know what they want, and said she also disliked the word “pushy”.

She said on the eighth instalment of ‘Archetypes’, released on Spotify on Tuesday (08.11.22) and called ‘To “B” or not to “B”’ said about use of “b****”: “What these people are implying when they use that very charged word, is that this woman, ‘Oh, she’s difficult.’

“Which is really just a euphemism or is probably not even a euphemism. It’s really a codeword for the b-word.

“My friend said to me, ‘There’s a certain point when you come to terms with the fact that not everyone is going to like you. The goal can’t be for everyone to like you, but the goal can be for them to respect you.’

The mum-of-two, who shares son Archie, three, and 17-month-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, 38, added she would never say “b****” unless she was referring to a female dog.

Her new ‘Archetypes’ episode involved her talking to business leaders and entrepreneurs including Mellody Hobson, 53, the chairwoman of Starbucks who was the first black woman to be chairperson of a Standard and Poor’s 500 company, and whose husband is 78-year-old Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Former ‘Deal or no Deal’ briefcase girl Meghan also used the show to say ‘Jeopardy’ was her “favourite show growing up”, adding: “I would eat my dinner on a TV tray in front of the screen, watching each category with bated breath and intense focus trying to absorb whatever facts they were firing off in the form of a question.”