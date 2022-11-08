Paul Hogan says he is so weak with illness he can no longer open jars.

The ‘Crocodile Dundee’ actor, 83, added he is desperate to return to his homeland of Australia to live out his final years and said he has had a “gifted life”.

Paul, who is living in LA, made the admissions on TV show ‘A Current Affair’ on which he appeared to discuss the impact of recently having a pacemaker fitted, and told how he feels like his body is now being “held together by string”.

The dad-of-six added about his son Chance, 24, having to help him with everyday tasks: “(I’ve) been better. I had a problem on the aorta in the kidney and the treatment fixed it, but it shrunk me.

“I just... I’ve lost all my body fat and the muscles all shrank and the strength has come back, because it left me feeble. I get Chance to open jars for me.”

Paul is suffering from retro peritoneal fibrosis, a benign growth that has wrapped around his abdominal aorta and is pressing on his kidney.

He added about wanting to go home to Australia: “I’m not in the place I’m meant to be, but I’m not allowed to complain about anything.

“I’ve had such a gifted life. I’ve had so many wonderful things happen to me without deserving them so I shouldn’t complain but, yeah, ideally I’d rather be back in Sydney because I miss the rest of my family there.”

Twice-married Paul had five kids with his first wife Noelene Edwards, who he married in 1958.

They separated and divorced in 1981 and remarried less than one year later.

Their second divorce, initiated in 1986, was considered one of Australia's ugliest celebrity divorces.

Paul then married his ‘Crocodile Dundee’ co-star Linda Kozlowski, 64, in 1990, with whom he shares Chance.

Linda filed for divorce in October 2013, citing irreconcilable differences, with the divorce finalised in 2014.