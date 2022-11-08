Kim Kardashian urged the fashion industry not lose its momentum towards “diversity”.

The SKIMS founder praised her contemporaries for the work they have already done in the plurality of races, genders, body types and so on but advocated for it to not be a “trend” but instead something that runs through the core of the sector.

As she accepted the gong for Innovation at the CFDA's 60th annual awards, the 42-year-old reality TV personality told the audience - which included host Natasha Lyonne - on Monday night (07.11.2022): “We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend and I see so many of you are doing just that.”

Kim - who has nine-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago and three-year-old son Psalm with her ex Kanye West, 45, who legally changed his name to Ye last year - marked the weekend with a sweet social media update about how her three youngest were sleeping soundly by her side.

On a photo of the trio, she posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday (06.11.2022): “My morning.”

‘The Kardashians’ star has been facing a tumultuous time recently as her ‘Stronger’ hitmaker ex was dropped by his talent agency CAA and his endorsement deals - such as his Yeezy collab with Adidas - after he posted a series of anti-semitic comments last month.

The sportswear brand said: “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”