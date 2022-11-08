Victoria Beckham "missed" Mel B at Geri Halliwell's birthday party.

The 48-year-old fashion designer was part of the Spice Girls in the 1990s alongside Geri, 50, Emma Bunton, 46, Melanie C, 48, and Mel B, 47, and joined her bandmates to celebrate Ginger's milestone birthday on Saturday (05.11.22), with the exception of Scary Spice, who did not attend due to prior commitments.

Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice during her heyday with the 'Wannabe' hitmakers but last performed with the girls at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012 - wrote on Twitter: "When the #spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you Mel B!!) Love you girls xx.'(sic)

Geri hit the big 5-0 in August but decided to postpone the September-planned bash - which was also attended by Victoria's husband David, Emma's husband Jade, and other famous faces such as Penny Lancaster, David Walliams, Poppy Delevigne, Myleene Klass, and Tana Ramsey - following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Mel B - whose real name is Melanie Brown - opted not to attend the glitzy do because she has just got engaged to boyfriend Rory McPhee and was celebrating alongside him and her family at a Bonfire Night party.

A representative said: "Melanie attended her family’s annual bonfire night event which was also to celebrate her engagement to Rory. But she had a long chat with Geri before the party ."

However, Mel - who was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar and has daughter Phoenix, 23, with him as well as Angel, 15, from her relationship with Eddie Murphy and 11-year-old Madison with her other ex-husband Stephen Belafonte - did explain that her bandmates have given their blessing to her engagement and have each sent her messages of congratulations.

She said: "Emma cried, so did Mel C. All of them were delighted for us and said, ‘We love Rory, he's amazing’ and they’ve all sent congratulations cards. I do care about their opinion and it’s really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they’ve never liked any of my boyfriends and they’ve been quite clear about that."