Paul Mescal got “really angry” when a fan told him they had seen his privates on screen.

The actor, 26, says he found the remark “f****** rude” but said “luckily” his “embarrassing” encounters with viewers of the BBC Three series ‘Normal People’ are the exception to the majority of his meetings with the public.

He told the new issue of GQ magazine fans have told him: “I didn’t think the show was any good but I saw your willy and I have a photo!'

Paul added: “I remember that was the first time that I was really angry, I was like, ‘That’s f****** rude!’

“It’s embarrassing for you, it’s embarrassing for me, it’s embarrassing for my friends… but luckily they are the anomaly.”

Paul said while most of his fans are “really nice” he has also had encounters with drunk men who tell him their girlfriend liked ‘Normal People’ and say they feel “ashamed” they enjoyed the show.

His comments come after the actor was reported to be engaged to his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers.

The actor and the singer, 28, who have been romantically linked since 2020 and were said to be engaged in a profile of Paul in The Observer newspaper on Sunday. (06.11.22.)

It noted Paul and Phoebe “are now engaged” – but the piece has since been updated to read “are reported to be engaged”.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in November and went ‘Instagram official’ in December.

They sparked speculation in May they were engaged, with reports saying Phoebe was making no secret of their plans to marry.

Paul has told GQ magazine about the romance: “To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

Phoebe told NME magazine in May she thought Paul was a “cute boy” after becoming a fan of after watching him on ‘Normal People’, adding: “I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.”

The pair were seen gushing over each other on an Instagram Live chat, with

Paul admitting: “I think it’s well documented that I love your music,” with

Phoebe replying: “Well, that makes me blush.”