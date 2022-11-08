Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is encouraging Americans to vote in the midterm election.

The 41-year-old duchess - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 17 months, with Prince Harry - has turned to the website of her Archewell organisation to encourage Americans to "get out and vote".

A post on the website reads: "Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!

"Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote.

"Here are some helpful reminders as you prepare to vote:

"- Check your polling location and hours

"- Make sure you have the right ID to vote

"- Research what is on your ballot

"- Bring snacks, comfortable shoes, and a book or activity in case lines are long

"- If you’re in line when the polls close, you’re legally allowed to vote, no matter how long the line is

"- If anyone intimidates or tries to suppress your right to vote, call the voter protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE (sic)"

The post also features a photo of the duchess wearing an 'I Voted' sticker.

The duchess and Harry currently live in California with their children, and the former 'Suits' actress also encouraged Americans to vote in the 2020 election.

She said at the time: "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

By contrast, Harry as a member of the royal family, has never voted in any election in the UK.

Despite this, he previously urged voters to "reject hate speech".

He said in the run-up to the 2020 election: "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."