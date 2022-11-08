Dan McCafferty has died at the age of 76.

The music star - who was best-known as the lead singer of the rock band Nazareth - passed away on Tuesday (08.11.22), according to Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew.

Alongside a photo of his former bandmate, Pete wrote on Facebook: "Dan died at 12:40 today.

"This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.

"Too upset to say anything more at this time.

"Pete (sic)"

McCafferty was the lead singer of Nazareth from the band's founding in 1968 to his retirement from touring due to his health issues in 2013.

He recorded as many as 23 albums with the band during his career, starting with their eponymous debut album in 1971.

McCafferty also recorded three solo albums, which included his 2019 record 'Last Testament'.

The singer took a step back from touring after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which can cause shortness of breath and coughing.

Discussing his health struggles, McCafferty once said: "You don’t know when it's going to come on, but suddenly you can't breathe."

On the other hand, McCafferty explained that his health struggles didn't stop him from writing and recording new music.

He shared: "To go into a studio and sing isn't like doing a gig.

"I could always make another record, but getting up to do an hour and three-quarters, and get people to pay money to come and see me - I can't do that."