Ryan Reynolds feels "grateful" for his career longevity.

The 46-year-old star has become one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood over the last decade, and Ryan is thrilled that he's managed to survive for so long in the movie industry.

Ryan joked: "I feel like I'm getting old. And then I realize, yeah, I've been around. I've been doing this job for over 30 years now. It's a long time to do anything. And I'm lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years.

"So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry, that can be very quickly be done with you. I'm approaching that honor with the same kind of gratitude."

Ryan and his wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. But Ryan isn't sure whether the process will be any easier this time around.

The 'Deadpool' star - who has James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three, with Blake - told E! News: "I mean, the things we know are going to help us get through things a little bit quicker. But I don't know. Anything can happen."

Meanwhile, Ryan became the co-owner of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC in 2021, and he previously revealed that he's been leaning on David Beckham for advice.

The actor - who co-owns Wrexham with actor Rob McElhenney - shared: "He's possibly just the nicest guy on planet earth - what's not to love about him?

"He's a great guy, so generous with his time."

Ryan has also become obsessed with soccer since he bought Wrexham.

He said: "I hate to say it but I'm so obsessed with this sport now that I actually hate this sport.

"Like I wish it didn't occupy my every thought so I am living for Saturday for our match on Saturday."