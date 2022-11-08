Shakira is planning to move to Miami after reaching a custody agreement with Gerard Pique.

The 45-year-old singer and Gerard, 35, split in June, and they now hope that their agreement will allow their two sons to "continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment".

They said in a statement: "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.

"We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

The celebrity duo - who have Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven - are confident that the agreement is "best for their kids".

Shakira is planning to move to Miami so that she and her children can be closer to her maternal family.

A source told PEOPLE: "For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live."

The former couple announced their split earlier this year.

They said in a joint statement at the time: "We regret to confirm that we are separating.

"We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Meanwhile, Gerard recently announced his retirement from professional soccer.

The Barcelona defender confirmed in a social media video that he'd decided to call time on his trophy-laden career.

He said: "Like many of you I’ve always been a Barca fan. I was born into a football-loving family of Barca fans. From a very young age I didn’t want to be a football player. I wanted to be a Barca payer.

"And now that all that kid’s dreams have come true I want to tell you that I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."