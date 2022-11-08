Matthew McConaughey is "exploring" the possibility of buying an NFL team.

The 53-year-old actor could join forces with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to launch a bid for the Washington Commanders.

A source told PEOPLE: "He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team in the bid."

Current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder previously announced that they were studying options to sell the team.

Bezos, 58, is rumoured to be interested in buying the franchise, and it's previously been suggested that he could even go into partnership with rap star Jay-Z.

On the other hand, Matthew is a long-time fan of the franchise, despite his Texan roots.

Speaking about the team in 2020, the actor said: "I like where we're heading. We've needed to make a change, and I think we're really now on our way."

Despite his passion for sports, Matthew previously claimed that there is no "greater" thing in life than fatherhood.

The award-winning actor - who has Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine, with his wife Camila Alves - revealed that raising a family has always been his number-one priority in life.

He shared: "The only thing I've ever known I've wanted to be, since I was eight years old, 100 percent knew it, clear, natural law, was to be a dad."

Matthew described fatherhood as the "greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility" in his life.

He added: "I always knew I wanted to be a dad. I've always revered that as the greatest thing a man can do, be a father.

"It's the greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility."