Olivia Culpo was "left with no sense of identity" after her split from Nick Jonas.

The 30-year-old model - who dated Nick from 2013 until 2015 - has confessed to being devastated by their break-up.

In an episode of 'The Culpo Sisters', Olivia shared: "I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.

"My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent."

Despite this, Olivia learned some important life lessons from the break-up.

She shared: "I couldn't even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can't give up."

Meanwhile, Olivia recently admitted that she broke her "no athletes" rule for Christian McCaffrey because of his strong family values.

Asked about breaking her own rule and dating the NFL star, Olivia said: "He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for.

"So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offence, because there is a reputation there.

"He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."