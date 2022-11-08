Chris Evans has recently become more health-conscious than ever.

The 41-year-old actor - who has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive - is now much more mindful of his health and wellbeing.

He told the publication: "In the good ol' days I could eat whatever I wanted, do a couple workouts per week and be okay.

"That is not the case anymore. If I have two beers, I wear it. I haven't had to play a role like Captain America in a while so things like diet and workout regimen haven't been on my radar. But getting older, things are clicking and sore and it's harder to wake up, you have less energy."

The 'Captain America' star now realises how fortunate he was during his younger years.

Chris shared: "I'm in that sweet spot of being very appreciative of the place I'm in and that I can still reel it in if it starts to spiral out of control."

The Hollywood star admits that turning 40 has proven to be a turning point in his life.

He said: "You know what it is? It's that it happened so quickly. A year ago I wasn't thinking about any of this. I was someone who was lucky enough to not really think much of it in my 30s and then I hit 40 and it all came at once."

Chris has enjoyed huge success during his time in the movie business. But now, he feels ready to take his "foot off the gas" and relax.

He said: "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas.

"I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."