Ryan Reynolds needs a "sugar mommy or a sugar daddy" to help him buy an ice hockey team.

The 46-year-old actor is seeking an investor to help him in his bid to buy the Ottawa Senators, who play in the NHL.

Asked about the possibility during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Ryan explained: "I am trying to (buy the Senators). It’s very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets."

Ryan admitted that he needs an investor because the takeover will be an expensive deal to close.

He joked: "It’s called a consortium, when you form a group together to buy an entity and it’s such a fancy way of saying, ‘I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy,’ and if that doesn’t work out, I’ll buy a US senator which anyone can afford."

The franchise recently announced that "a process has been initiated for the sale" of the Senators.

Sheldon Plener, the Senators chairman, said: "This was a necessary and prudent step to connect with those deeply interested parties who can show us what their vision is for the future of the team.

"A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa."

Ryan became the co-owner of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer team, in 2021.

But the Hollywood star previously revealed that he first met actor Rob McElhenney, his co-chairman, through social media.

Appearing alongside Rob on a TV show, Ryan shared: "I kind of slid into your DMs.

"I saw Rob in one of the episodes of 'It's Always Sunny'. He did something that was absolutely spectacular. It was one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen. It was a dance sequence, it was all black and white and the rain ... I genuinely ... it was probably, pound for pound, the most gorgeous, beautifully shot and performed three minutes I'd ever seen on television.

"And I ... as I'm getting older I'm thinking, I've got to tell people when I appreciate them more. So, I happened to follow you on social media and I just DMd you and said, 'What I just saw on your show was spectacular!'"