Melanie Martin called police to "keep the peace" while she moved her things out of Aaron Carter's house.

The 30-year-old beauty and unnamed friends visited the California abode where her on/off partner - with whom she has 11-month-old son Prince - was found dead over the weekend on Tuesday (08.11.22) so she could remove her personal items from the property and according to TMZ, a woman had asked authorities to be present while she did so, though it is unclear why.

Law enforcement sources told the website no crimes were committed at the house and sheriff's deputies consider it a civil matter but they arrived 10 minutes after the call came in and stayed while moving trucks were at the house.

Police have now left.

Melanie and Aaron's best friend, Gary Madatyan had previously walked through the house to look for clues around the 'Crazy Little Party Girl' singer's death.

Gary previously said: “After they removed the body from the house, they allowed just a few people to get into the house. We just wanted to go in there and see if any blood or any alcohol or anything was in the house."

The pair found aerosol cans and the "yellowish" water in the bathtub where Aaron's body was found.

He added: "I went to his bedroom, the bedroom was normal. I went to the bathroom where the bathtub was full of water, like, yellowish colour."

Though Aaron had struggled with addiction and mental health issues, Gary believes his death was a tragic accident.

He said: "I personally think he was on medication and had fallen asleep in a bathtub... I think it's a tragic accident, because he loved life. He had so many plans. Even though he had mental issues, addiction, he loved life."