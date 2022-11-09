Bitcoin has hit a new low for 2022.

The cryptocurrency briefly fell to $17,300.80, its lowest level since November 2020, as the markets continued to tumble on Tuesday (08.11.22).

Conor Ryder, a research analyst at Kaiko, explained that investors are feeling anxious about the current volatility of the markets and that the uncertainty is being felt in the crypto sector.

The issue was underlined in stark fashion when FTX Token, the native token of the FTX trading platform, fell by as much as 76.4 percent.

Ryder told CNBC: "There are a lot of mirrors to the Celsius and Three Arrows crisis that happened months ago and what you’re seeing is investors having deja vu and fear leaking into the markets."

In May, meanwhile, Elon Musk sent the value of Bitcoin into a spiral with a one-word tweet.

The billionaire billionaire invested in the cryptocurrency through his Tesla firm, but he undermined the value of the stock at the time by appearing to suggest he could be about to sell his shareholding.

The fall in value occurred after Elon responded to a tweet that read: "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him… (sic)"

In response, the tech entrepreneur simply said: "Indeed."