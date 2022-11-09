Elon Musk claims that Twitter use has reached an all-time high.

The billionaire businessman - who recently acquired the company in a $44 billion deal - has taken to the micro-blogging platform to claim that Twitter is now more popular than ever.

Elon - who has more than 115 million followers on Twitter - wrote: "Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol

"I just hope the servers don’t melt! (sic)"

In recent days, various high-profile figures have left Twitter following Elon's takeover and his proposed changes to the platform.

The changes included introducing a charge for users who want a blue tick verified account.

Meanwhile, the Tesla boss previously spoke about his long-term vision for the social media platform.

He said: "If I were to own Twitter, it would be geared towards the middle 80 percent of the population, so technically the far left and far right would probably be dissatisfied."

Elon also revealed that he would support Donald Trump's return to Twitter.

The former US President was banned from the platform in early 2021 - but Elon suggested he'd reverse the decision if his takeover was given the green light.

He wrote: "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter."