Christina Ricci says audiences will be “freaked out” by Jenna Ortega’s “incredible” portrayal of Wednesday Addams.

The actress, 42, praised Jenna’s work after she played the iconic role 30 years ago in the 1991 film ‘The Addams Family’ and its 1993 sequel ‘Addams Family Values’ alongside a cast that included Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia and Christopher Lloyd.

Jenna, 20, will play the part for the upcoming Netflix show ‘Wednesday’, out November 23, in which Christina is her schoolteacher Marilyn Thornhill.

Christina told Extra at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday (07.11.22): “The whole cast is amazing. Jenna's so incredible on the show. She’s (Jenna’s) like, people are just going to freak out about how good she is... you know, I have a lot of, like, obviously, like, so much love and attachment to the Wednesday that I played and those movies. And so be asked to be part of the new iteration was really meaningful to me.”

Tim Burton, with whom Christina worked on his 1999 film ‘Sleepy Hollow’ with Johnny Depp, also helped develop Wednesday and directed several episodes.

Christina added “working with Tim again was great.”

‘The Addams Family’ started as a comic strip by Charles Addams and has been adapted several times, initially as a beloved TV show in the 1960s, before several film and television adaptations and a Broadway musical in 2010 starring Nathan Lane.

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, who plays the family matriarch Morticia Addams, as well as Luis Guzman, 66, as the father of the family Gomez Adams and Fred Armisen, 55, in the role of Uncle Fester.