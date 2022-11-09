Michael Butler has died.

The famed producer - who was best known for discovering 'Hair' and bringing the musical from New York's The Public Theater to the city's Broadway district in 1968 - passed away peacefully on Monday (07.11.22) at the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging in Reseda, California, at the age of 95.

'Hair' earned Michael a Tony Award for Best Musical in 1969 and won another six of the theatre gongs in total, while the cast recording earned the Grammy for Best Cast Album and was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The producer - who is said to have had affairs with actresses including Linda Christian and Audrey Hepburn and actors including John Phillip Law and Tyrone Power - also worked on bringing the beloved production to the big screen when Milos Forman directed a movie version of the musical in 1979.

In addition to his work in theatre, Michael - who is survived by his son Adam Butler, daughter-in-law Michelle, and grandson Liam - became a political activist and donated millions to democratic and left-leaning causes throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He also ran for the Illinois State Senate.

Over the years Michael presented more than 30 productions of 'Hair' and declared a planned 2021 revival at Hollywood's El Portal Theatre "could be the best production of 'Hair' I've ever done."

However, the show, which had original Broadway choreographer Julie Arenal involved, was delayed over "challenges for the production" and to date has not been rescheduled.