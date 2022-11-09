Judge Judy Sheindlin's former neighbour Justin Bieber used to be "scared to death" of her.

The 80-year-old TV judge used to live next door to the 'Ghost' singer but she admitted they rarely spoke because the 28-year-old pop star used to try and avoid her and even had his security team warn him when she was outside.

Judy told 'Access Hollywood': "He's scared to death of me.

"There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things.

"I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me," she said.

Judy spoke out about Justin in 2014 after he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and warned she felt he was taking his fame for granted.

She said at the time: "Being a celebrity is a gift. You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he's doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself.

"I think it's sad. And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool."

Justin has since got back on the straight and narrow and he and his wife Hailey Bieber recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.

Marking the occasion, Justin wrote on Instagram: "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way."

And Hailey added on her own post: "4 years married to you. The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you."