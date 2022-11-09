Sarah Hyland "feels like a grown-up" now she's married.

The 'Modern Family' actress tied the knot with Wells Adams in August and she says life has been "really great" since they took the next step in their relationship.

She said: "It's really great. We're feeling very good about everything.

"For me, I was like, 'I feel like a grown-up now!'"

The 31-year-old actress recently got excited when she had a doctor's appointment because she got to change her relationship status when filling in some forms.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I actually had a doctor's appointment the other day, for a check-up, and it was the first time where I got to check the 'married' box on the forms.

"I was like, 'Oh my god!' Because we've been engaged for three years before we got married. So, you know, you have the ring on your finger and you're like, 'I really wanna check that box!'"

Sarah and Wells had an "amazing" time at their star-studded wedding.

The 'Play-Doh Squished' star joked: "Wells and I keep saying we wish we were guests at our own wedding."

Meanwhile, her 38-year-old husband recently said "everyone was crying" when Sarah walked down the aisle.

He said: “There’s a picture on my Instagram with me crying and then Jesse Tyler Ferguson was officiating us, and he was crying.

“And my best man who’s my brother was next to me. He was crying, so everyone was crying.

“She looked beautiful. What was going through my mind was, ‘This can’t be real, this can’t be real life.’

“And just how blessed and lucky I am to get to marry my perfect person.”

Wells added his favourite moment of the ceremony was being able to “kiss her the second time”, adding: “We walked halfway down the aisle and kissed again, and we did a church kiss the first time.

“And the second time was a real passionate one. And everyone’s cheering. So I think that was it.”