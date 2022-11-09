Michael Jackson's estate is seeking to recover over $1 million of stolen property.

The King of Pop passed away in June 2009 and lawyers for his estate previously alleged Jeffre Phillips - who got engaged to Michael's sister LaToya Jackson in 2013, only for them to call things off two years later - took advantage of the chaos surrounding his passing to take valuables from the star's Carolwood estate home.

After recently stopping a potential sale, they have now filed new legal documents asking a judge to help recover all the items, which include DVDs of unreleased concert footage, laptops and hard drives.

According to TMZ, the estate claims to know where all the items are but needs assistance to get them back.

The lawyers claimed in June that Jeffre, who stayed at the property for nine days following the 'Thriller' singer's death, had stolen the pyjamas Michael wore on his deathbed as well as medical equipment.

They said in court papers: "In extremely appalling and inhumane act, Phillips even stole the pyjamas Jackson was wearing in the final hours of his life.

"And Phillips stole a resuscitator tube that seems to have been used on Jackson by those who were trying to save Jackson's life in the short and frantic period before his passing."

Michael's estate claimed they received a tip off in December 2021 that the producer was attempting to auction off items that had belonged to the late singer.

In an attempt to vouch for their authenticity, Phillips allegedly admitted to the auctioneers that the items were taken in the days following the 'Bad' hitmaker's death while he was at his house.

The auction house then reached out to the estate to verify the items, letting them know they had a pair of Michael's sunglasses that Phillips supposedly said still had "make-up on it from his face".

Jeffre remained close friends with LaToya after they ended their engagement, but it is unclear if they are still in touch.