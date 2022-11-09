Meghan Trainor has shed 60lbs

Meghan Trainor has lost 60lbs since her son was born.

The 28-year-old singer admitted she was in a "dark place" with her confidence after she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed son Riley into the world in February 2021 so vowed to "challenge" herself to drop the pounds in a slow and steady way.

She told ET Canada: "I was my heaviest I've ever been. I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out.

"I just wasn't feeling great. I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.

"So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!

"I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound."

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker now feels more confident than ever.

"I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I'm just [feeling] better than ever.

"Nowadays I'm a good eight/nine. We're up there!"

Meghan recently revealed that she felt "super lost" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The singer - whose new album is called 'Takin' It Back' - shared: "The first song I wrote after giving birth ... I mean, after having a C-section with my stretch marks, I was feeling extra, like, not loving myself.

"I was heavier than I've ever been and I was just super lost. The first song I wrote is called 'Remind Me' and it's about how my husband reminds me who I once was and then how beautiful he thinks I am and I see a lot of that in this album."

